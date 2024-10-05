Pakistan: Man & His 3 Minor Sons Found Hanging From Tree Inside Mango Orchard In Umerkot, Police Suspect Suicide; Horrific Visuals Surface

Man & His 3 Minor Sons Found Hanging From Tree Inside Mango Orchard In Pakistan. | X

Umerkot: In a horrific incident, a father and his three minor sons were found hanging to a tree inside a mango garden in Pakistan's Umerkot. There are reports that the family committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree. The incident has raised serious concerns and the internet users are demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged suicide after the news of the incident spread. The incident has sent shockwaves in the area.

The incident occurred in a mango garden in Umerkot in the Bhodar Farm Police Station area. The father of the victims have been identified as Chaman Kohli (32) who reportedly committed suicide with his three minor kids. The victim was a resident of Kunri and took the extreme step over a domestic fight.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took the dead bodies into their custody. They have sent the dead bodies for post-mortem to a local hospital. The police have reportedly initiated an investigation into the matter after registering a case in connection with the tragic suicide of the family.

Warning: Disturbing Visuals; Viewer's Discretion Advised

The internet users are raising suspicion over the incident and demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. One of the users said, "A shocking incident from Hindu community has emerged from Umarkot, formerly known as Amarkot, where a father and his sons allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from trees according to initial reports. Even so, doubts have arisen about how it was possible that young boys didn't resist or show fear while witnessing their brother's hanging. Despite the fact that area was crowded, and the sons might have been able to resist, yet the police have claimed it as a suicide case. Although suicide cases have been reported in Umarkot and its surrounding areas, this case doesn't seem clear. The police should conduct thorough investigation into the case."