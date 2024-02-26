Pakistan: Lady Cop Who Saved A Woman From Violent Mob Recommended For Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal

X

The Punjab Police of Pakistan has recommended the name of ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM) following her heroic actions in saving a woman from a violent mob in Lahore's Achhra Market on Sunday.

In a statement issued on X on Sunday night, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said, "ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulberg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan."

Details of the incident

A violent mob in Lahore's Acchra Bazar surrounded a woman dining locally and began targeting her verbally, accusing her of blasphemy for wearing a cloth on which Quranic verses were printed. Viral footage of the incident depicts moments where the angry crowd seems poised to attack the woman.

Upon being informed about the commotion, the police reached the location. Assuming control of the situation, the police detained the woman accused of blasphemy while the crowd verbally abused her for allegedly disrespecting Islam.

However, amidst the chaos, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheharbano and her team intervened, preventing further harm to the woman.

Upon closer inspection, ASP Sheharbano and her team found no Quranic verses or objectionable content on the woman's attire.

In a display of exemplary courage and professionalism, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheharbano and her team swiftly intervened to ensure the safety of the woman amidst the tumultuous crowd, thereby avoiding any unfortunate incident. With remarkable composure, Sheharbano skillfully navigated the chaotic situation, orchestrating the safe evacuation of the woman from the scene.