Pakistan ISI chief Faiz Hameed meets former Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Kabul, discusses formation of coalition govt: Report

The chief of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, General Faiz Hameed, on Sunday met with former Afghanistan prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar during his visit to Kabul this week, TOLO News reported.

Citing a source, TOLO News said Gen Faiz Hameed’s discussions with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar centered around forming a coalition government in Afghanistan.

Chief of the Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin party, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has served as the prime minister of Afghanistan twice during the 1990s. He continues to be a prominent player in Afghan politics, especially with the Taliban finalising the new government.

Hameed's visit to Afghanistan marks the first high-level visit of any Pakistani official to Afghanistan since the Taliban took over of Kabul on August 15.

Meanwhile, the Taliban today said that the new Afghanistan government is expected to be announced soon and it will be "an inclusive government." "Now we live in a completely independent Afghanistan. The new government will be announced very soon," said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, reported Tolo News.

Pakistan intelligence chief Faiz Hameed has taken an "emergency" trip to Kabul to resolve an evolving internal crisis in the Taliban after reports emerged about a clash between factions in which the group co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar suffered injuries.

While the group has not issued a statement over it yet, reports have emerged claiming that the government formation has been delayed due to differences between the Taliban and the Haqqani network over power-sharing.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taliban leader who is set to head the new Afghan regime, was injured during the clash and is currently getting treated in Pakistan.

