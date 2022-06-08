Pakistan: Indian spy agency RAW member arrested in Lahore, claims Punjab Counter Terrorism Department

Photo: Twitter/ Representative Image

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested nine members of different banned organisations, including a member of the intelligence agency Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), belonging to different defunct organizations during 38 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) throughout the province, DAWN reported.

According to a CTD's spokesman, 40 suspects were interrogated during the IBOs.

A spokesperson for the CTD said the IBOs were carried out across Punjab to avert any untoward incident, and during these operations, an alleged member of Indian prime intelligence agency RAW, Naveed Akhtar, was arrested from Lahore, declaring it a major achievement.

Accordingly, seven FIRs were registered against the suspects.

According to media reports, five kilograms explosives, 40 detonators, five hand grenades, one pistol, six bullets, 154 items or banned literature, and a Jeep have been recovered from them.

(with sources inputs)

Read Also Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police