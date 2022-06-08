e-Paper Get App

Pakistan: Indian spy agency RAW member arrested in Lahore, claims Punjab Counter Terrorism Department

According to media reports, five kilograms explosives, 40 detonators, five hand grenades, one pistol, six bullets, 154 items or banned literature, and a Jeep have been recovered from them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/ Representative Image

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested nine members of different banned organisations, including a member of the intelligence agency Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), belonging to different defunct organizations during 38 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) throughout the province, DAWN reported.

According to a CTD's spokesman, 40 suspects were interrogated during the IBOs.

A spokesperson for the CTD said the IBOs were carried out across Punjab to avert any untoward incident, and during these operations, an alleged member of Indian prime intelligence agency RAW, Naveed Akhtar, was arrested from Lahore, declaring it a major achievement.

Accordingly, seven FIRs were registered against the suspects.

According to media reports, five kilograms explosives, 40 detonators, five hand grenades, one pistol, six bullets, 154 items or banned literature, and a Jeep have been recovered from them.

(with sources inputs)

Read Also
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldPakistan: Indian spy agency RAW member arrested in Lahore, claims Punjab Counter Terrorism Department

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Loan recovery agent gets relief from court in suicide abetment case

Thane: Loan recovery agent gets relief from court in suicide abetment case

Thane: Two arrested from Bhiwandi for selling banned tablets and syrups

Thane: Two arrested from Bhiwandi for selling banned tablets and syrups

Maharashtra HSC results: Girls outscore boys yet again

Maharashtra HSC results: Girls outscore boys yet again

Pune police arrest accused in 2021 killing, is also under scanner in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Pune police arrest accused in 2021 killing, is also under scanner in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: PM Modi needs to step in to prevent poison from growing,...

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: PM Modi needs to step in to prevent poison from growing,...