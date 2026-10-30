Pakistan: Human Rights Lawyer Imaan Mazari, Husband Sentenced To 10 Years Over Alleged Security Breach

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to 10 years in prison each in a case linked to an alleged security breach during England's cricket tour of Pakistan in October 2024.

The couple were accused of removing road barriers meant to secure the cricket team's convoy and obstructing police personnel at Zero Point, a major junction in Islamabad, on October 25, 2024. Both have denied the allegations.

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Court awards additional sentences and fines

Apart from the 10-year prison term under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the court also awarded them additional one-year and two-year sentences for obstructing and using force against public servants. All sentences will run concurrently. They were also fined 200,000 Pakistani rupees each.

During the trial, the couple described themselves as "prisoners of conscience" and alleged that they were being targeted for their human rights activism.

Amnesty questions fairness of trial

The verdict has drawn criticism from Amnesty International, which questioned the fairness of the proceedings and said the couple were denied an open and fair trial. The organisation also raised concerns over the trial being conducted inside a prison, where the lawyers were reportedly kept behind a cage-like structure during hearings.

Previous arrests and legal proceedings

Mazari and Chattha have been in custody since January 23 following their arrest in a separate case involving an alleged altercation outside the Islamabad High Court.

In January, they were also sentenced to prison terms of up to 17 years over social media posts critical of Pakistan's military. The Supreme Court suspended those sentences and granted them bail in September, but the couple were arrested again in connection with another case.

Mazari and Chattha have represented activists, journalists and marginalised communities, including families of victims of enforced disappearances. Mazari is the daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari.