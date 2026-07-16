Pakistan House Fire: Six Family Members, Four Children Killed In Peshawar Blaze | X - @QaziArifIkram

Six members of a family, including four children, were killed after a massive fire swept through a house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, rescue officials said.

The incident took place in the Tehkal Payan area of Peshawar. According to Rescue 1122, the fire broke out in a residential house and spread rapidly, trapping the occupants inside, PTI reports.

پشاور، تہکال پایان میں افسوسناک حادثہ

گھر میں آتشزدگی سے 6 افراد جاں بحق، ریسکیو pic.twitter.com/Q35WOgeec5 — Arif Ikram Qazi (@QaziArifIkram) July 16, 2026

Victims found after search operation

After bringing the blaze under control, rescue teams carried out a search operation and recovered the bodies of all six victims from a room in the house.

Officials said the fire apparently started in an area where furniture, foam materials and other household items were stored. The highly combustible materials caused the flames and thick smoke to spread quickly through the building.

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Investigation underway

Preliminary findings suggest the victims died of suffocation caused by dense smoke and the intense heat generated by the fire, rescue authorities said.

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The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities have launched an investigation, while forensic experts and other relevant agencies are collecting evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rescue officials identified the deceased as 55-year-old Siraj, his 40-year-old wife and their four children.