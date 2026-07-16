Indian National Stabbed 15 Times In Utah Mall In Suspected Hate Crime | X

An Indian national was allegedly stabbed 15 times inside a shopping mall in West Valley City, Utah, after being questioned about his religion, according to US media reports.

Syed Sohailuddin, who worked at Valley City Mall, was allegedly attacked on Monday afternoon by Peter Michael Larsen. Before the assault, Larsen reportedly asked Sohailuddin where he was from, his name and whether he was Muslim, according to Luna Nunez, a colleague who later visited him in hospital.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and carrying a prohibited dangerous weapon. According to court records cited by ABC News, Larsen told police he had targeted the employee because of his religious beliefs.

Sohailuddin underwent surgery after being rushed to hospital. Larsen was also hospitalised after bystanders punched him in the head while intervening to stop the alleged attack, PTI reports.

A 37-year-old Indian national Syed Sohailuddin was st*bbed more than 15 times at a kiosk inside Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah. Suspect Peter Michael Larsen, 48, allegedly told police he targeted the Muslim victim and intended to kill him. pic.twitter.com/RaGZJZFA4T — Moon (@desimudda) July 16, 2026

Indian Consulate extends support; suspect's remarks cited in court

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco said it was deeply saddened by the stabbing of an Indian national in Utah.

“The Consulate is in close contact with the friends and family and stands ready to provide all possible consular assistance. We remain engaged with local authorities and will continue to monitor the matter closely,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply saddened by the tragic stabbing incident involving an Indian national in Utah. The Consulate is in close contact with the friends and family and stands ready to provide all possible consular assistance. We remain engaged… — India in San Francisco (@CGISFO) July 15, 2026

According to an affidavit filed in court, Larsen told law enforcement officials that “he believes he is a catalyst and he intends to kill Muslims.” The affidavit said releasing him from jail would be dangerous, “based on his violent actions today” and his ideologies.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the office was still determining whether to pursue charges.

"We don't want to say anything else until we receive the results of the investigation,” Gill said in a statement.

Muslim groups cite rise in Islamophobia

The Council on American-Islamic Relations urged elected officials to reject anti-Muslim rhetoric following the attack.

The New York Times quoted Imam Shuaib Din of the Utah Islamic Centre, where Sohailuddin has attended prayers, as saying harassment, threats and violence against Muslims in Utah had increased since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Describing Monday's incident, he said, “has been the worst attack on a member of our community” in the state.

According to The New York Times, Islamophobia has been rising in the United States, with anti-Muslim rhetoric from right-wing politicians becoming more prominent. The report also noted that in May, two gunmen killed three people at the largest mosque in San Diego County in an attack being investigated as a hate crime.