US Mall Horror: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Stabbed Multiple Times, Bystanders Tackle Suspect

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media shows the terrifying moments a mall employee was repeatedly stabbed while working at a kiosk inside Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah .

The footage, which has gone viral online, captures the suspect allegedly attacking the worker with a knife as the victim collapses to the ground bleeding. Moments later, several bystanders can be seen rushing in to stop the assault and restraining the suspect until police officers arrived.

FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

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According to eyewitness accounts, the attack may have been preceded by a series of personal questions directed at the victim. Luna Nunez, an employee at a nearby jewellery store, told ABC Salt Lake City that the suspect, identified as Larsen, first approached the victim, Sohail, and asked where he was from. After Sohail replied that he was from India and introduced himself by name, the suspect allegedly asked whether he was Muslim. When Sohail answered in the affirmative, Larsen allegedly launched the knife attack.

Utah Islamic Center Imam Shuaib Din also told the Salt Lake Tribune that Larsen had initially asked Sohail for a bottle of water. As Sohail turned to retrieve it, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and began stabbing him.

Employee Undergoes Emergency Surgery

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the attack took place shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said a man approached the employee at the kiosk and briefly interacted with him before suddenly producing a knife and stabbing him multiple times.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Police have not released his identity or provided an updated condition.

Bystanders Prevent Further Violence

Police credited members of the public with helping prevent the situation from escalating further.

Several bystanders intervened during the attack, separated the suspect from the victim and held him until officers reached the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities later confirmed there was no continuing threat to the public following the arrest.

Investigation Into Motive Underway

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.