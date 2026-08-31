Pakistan Hospital Fire: Viral Video Shows Nurse Risking Life To Rescue Newborn From Burning Nursery; To Get Sitara-i-Khidmat

A Pakistani nurse who risked her life to rescue the sole surviving newborn from a devastating hospital nursery fire that killed 14 infants will be honoured with one of the country’s most prestigious civil awards.

Razia Noreen was on duty at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a major government hospital in Islamabad, when the fire broke out in the nursery on August 26. CCTV footage that has since gone viral captures the terrifying moments as the blaze rapidly spread through the third-floor unit.

CCTV Captures Nurse's Daring Rescue

The 51-second CCTV clip shows hospital staff initially moving through the corridor as the situation appears relatively normal. Moments later, smoke and a red glow from the fire begin filling the area, triggering panic among those inside.

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Amid the rapidly worsening conditions, Noreen is seen rushing into the burning nursery. Just eight seconds later, according to an inquiry ordered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she emerges carrying a newborn in her arms.

The footage shows Noreen attempting to return towards the nursery, but the intense flames and thick smoke prevent her from going back inside.

The inquiry found that 15 newborns were being cared for in the nursery when the fire erupted. While Noreen managed to bring one baby to safety, the nursery deteriorated catastrophically within approximately two minutes, leaving little time for further rescue.

'I Wanted To Save The Others Too': Nurse

Speaking to private broadcaster Samaa TV on Sunday, Noreen broke down while recalling the incident and said she had only been doing her duty.

“I did not do it for a reward. I love children, and caring for them is my passion,” she said.

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Noreen said she wanted to rescue the other babies as well, but the fire spread through the nursery with devastating speed.

She said she remains deeply affected by the deaths and has struggled to sleep since the tragedy.

“I cannot sleep. Those babies do not let me sleep,” she said, visibly emotional.

Pakistan To Honour Nurse With Sitara-i-Khidmat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Noreen for her courage and devotion to duty, saying she risked her own life to save the newborn moments before the nursery was engulfed by the flames.

Noreen will receive the Sitara-i-Khidmat, or Star of Service, a prestigious civil award recognising distinguished public service and exceptional contributions to the nation. She will also receive a cash prize of around Rs 1 crore (approximately US$36,000), according to reports.

The announcement has drawn widespread praise, with many commending the nurse for her extraordinary courage during the deadly fire.

Inquiry Details How Quickly Fire Spread

The inquiry ordered by Sharif highlighted the extremely rapid escalation of the blaze. According to the report, Noreen entered the nursery and returned with the baby just eight seconds later, but the situation inside deteriorated catastrophically within around two minutes.

The CCTV footage attached to the widely circulated X post offers a visual account of those critical moments, showing staff responding as smoke and flames spread through the hospital area.

The tragedy has left 14 newborns dead, while Noreen's eight-second dash into the burning nursery ensured that one baby survived the devastating fire.