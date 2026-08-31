NIA May Take Over MP ATS ‘Lone-Wolf Attack’ Case With Alleged Pakistan Links; Probe Papers Sought | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) may soon take over the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) probe into a 'lone wolf attack' module busted in June, officials said.

The ATS has arrested four persons in connection with the case. The case extends to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, but it also has links to Pakistan.

Owing to the multiple states and international connection, the NIA has shown its interest in taking over the case.

ADG (intelligence) A Sai Manohar said that the NIA has sought papers related to the investigation and the ATS has provided the papers accordingly. The MP ATS is currently still working on the case, the officer said.

A 35-year-old highly radicalised man, identified as Mohammad Faraz, who was allegedly planning lone-wolf attacks and other anti-national activities in association with like-minded and trained youths at the behest of a Pakistani handler, was arrested by the ATS from Bhopal.

Later after interrogation he revealed the names of his other counterparts including his old 'madrasa' friend, Nanauta (Saharanpur-UP) native, 38-year-old Naeem Abdullah Qureshi, Alwar-Rajasthan resident Mohd Shakir Mev (35), and eldest of the accused and head of the module 65-year-old Izhar-Ul-Haq from Madhubani, Bihar.

Digital devices under examination

Officials informed that the MP ATS is working on the seized digital and electronic devices, their forensic report will be examined and the police will take the action accordingly.

Officials informed that till now, Izhar has emerged as a head of the module. He is well qualified in religious teaching and as well as in radical theories; he used to deliver radical literature to the three more accused from time to time, said an official.

Izhar came in contact with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms; it is believed that he had not met any of the handlers in person.

Members allegedly told to obtain passports

Police sources said that the members had become so heavily influenced by the handler that they were preparing to carry out any task assigned to him.

During preliminary questioning, accused revealed that they were connected through Telegram and WhatsApp groups with several Pakistani, Indian and foreign 'mujahideen'.

Nayeem allegedly introduced Faraz to the legacy of slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Khalid Saifullah, the alleged mastermind of the 2005 IISc Bengaluru attack, the 2006 RSS headquarters attack and the 2008 Rampur CRPF camp attack, who was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sindh province last year.

Investigators said Faraz was encouraged to emulate Saifullah and had since been using his name for 'jihad'-related activities.

According to the ATS, members of the group were instructed to create fear among the public through targeted killings and a series of lone-wolf attacks.

Investigators further revealed that all youths associated with Nayeem, Faraz and the common Pakistani handler had been instructed to obtain passports to travel to Pakistan for terror training.

Quote

NIA has sought papers related to the investigation, and the MP- ATS has provided the same-

-A Sai Manohar, ADG (intelligence)