Nepal Floods: Over A Dozen Relatives Of Bhopal’s Nepali Samaj Members Missing, Families Await News | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter-in-law of former president of the Bhopal Nepali Samaj, Leelamani Pandey, is among Isha Foundation members reported missing near the Nepal-Tibet border following devastating flash floods.

Pandey’s daughter-in-law, Sumi Adhikari (34), had travelled from Australia and was part of the group returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

According to Pandey, the group had reached the region around a week ago and was at the Gyirong immigration centre when flash floods struck the area.

Pandey said the family is in touch with the authorities and is trying to get information about Sumi’s whereabouts. However, there has been no contact with her so far.

4-5 people from Indrapuri among pilgrims

Leelamani Pandey said he had received information that four to five people from Indrapuri, Bhopal, had travelled to Kailash Mansarovar. One or two of them are reportedly safe. Some people from Obaidullaganj are also believed to be stranded in the affected area.

Relative trapped for 24 hours, now safe

Maya Pandey of the Nepali Samaj said their relative Kesar Poudel was also trapped in the affected area for nearly 24 hours. He has since been reported safe.

Eight relatives of Kolar resident missing

Eight relatives of Kolar resident Dewki Adhikari are also reportedly missing. They were travelling as part of a 29-member group when their bus was swept away by the floods. The group managed to take shelter on the terrace of a house. During their last conversation with their families, they reportedly told them to take care of the children. There has been no contact since then.

Candle march at New Market today

Members of the Nepali Samaj will take out a candle march at New Market on Sunday evening, along with religious leaders from different communities, to seek support and assistance for those affected by the floods in Nepal.