Victims Struggle To Recover Money Despite Cyber Fraud Reported In Golden Hour In Bhopal | AI Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated cyber-awareness campaigns urging victims to report financial fraud immediately, several victims claim they have failed to recover their money even after reporting unauthorised transactions within the Golden Hour, the first few hours after fraud was committed.

According to cyber police officials, fraudsters quickly move stolen money through multiple bank accounts withdraw it through ATMs or convert it into cryptocurrency, making recovery difficult.

Officials said the biggest challenge is the speed at which fraudsters move stolen funds. Once the money reaches the primary beneficiary account, it is transferred through several other accounts.

Fraudsters may also withdraw the money through ATMs or convert it into cryptocurrency. By the time an account is frozen, a large portion of the money may have already disappeared from the financial trail, officials said.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said complaints made through the cyber helpline and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) were acted upon immediately and forwarded to the banks and mobile service providers concerned for action.

Cyber police do not have direct authority to freeze a bank account or block a SIM card. Only the respective bank or mobile service provider can take such an action. Cyber police can forward requests to them, which are expected to be acted upon immediately, he added.

Officials said this dependence on banks and service providers could sometimes affect the speed of action. By the time action is taken, fraudsters may have already moved the money further.

Victims still await their money

Case 1: In May, Itarsi resident Rajendra Tomar's mobile phone was allegedly hacked, following which a series of transaction messages showed that Rs 10 lakh were withdrawn from his bank account.

His daughter reported the matter to the cyber helpline within two hours. She also lodged a complaint on the NCRP and informed the bank. Meanwhile, the fraudsters transferred the money to other bank accounts. Only around Rs 2.50 lakh could be frozen but Tomar has not received even that amount back so far.

Case 2: MP Nagar resident Shabina, a homemaker, lost Rs 92,000 in three transactions on August 22. She claims she immediately contacted the cyber helpline and informed her bank. A zero FIR was subsequently registered at MP Nagar police station but she is still waiting to get her money back.

Case 3: On July 30, cyber fraudsters allegedly siphoned off Rs 1.68 lakh from the bank account of a student Anshul on the pretext of an online task. He said he followed the complaint process immediately but the money has not been recovered. A zero FIR has been registered at Bagsewania police station.