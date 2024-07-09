Pakistan Horror: Men Tie Woman's Feet & Cut Her Nose After She Refuses Their Proposal In Dera Ghazi Khan (VIDEO)

X

Pakistan police arrested four men on Sunday after a video surfaced on social media showing them mutilating a woman's nose as she denied engaging in a relationship with them in Dera Ghazi Khan. The accused had cut the victim’s nose eight months ago when she refused their advances.

The prime suspect, along with three others, recorded the horrific act on a mobile phone.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the woman's feet tied with a rope while she pleads for her life. The graphic footage shows the moment her nose is cut, with blood visibly trickling down.

Watch the video here:

(Graphic content. Viewer's discretion advised.)

Graphic Warning: Incident that unfolded in Dera Ghazi Khan, a group of Muslims, kidnapped a woman named Shahrian Mai.The motive behind this heinous act was her refusal to engage in a friendship and sexual relationship with a man named Zafar Lashairi. The video footage, which is… pic.twitter.com/O2us9OK9k1 — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) July 9, 2024

Earlier this week, when the horrific video surfaced on social media, the National Commission for Human Rights of Pakistan (NCHR) took notice and requested a detailed report from the police. In response, the police ordered the arrest of the suspects.

Police, acting on a complaint filed by the victim's sister, Saharan Bibi, arrested the suspects and registered cases against them under relevant sections.

"The suspects involved in this inhuman act have been detained and will face the legal consequences of their actions," stated the DPO of DG Khan.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have assured that all necessary legal steps will be taken to ensure justice for the victim.

3 killed when gunmen attack police officer's car

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a police officer and two children were killed when unknown gunmen ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan's restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the restive Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the gunmen on a bike attacked the police officer's car. Two women in the car miraculously escaped death.

The children aged between 8-12 years were killed in the firing.

The family of the police officer was on the way to Peshawar for medical treatment when the gunmen opened fire at the moving vehicle near Kurram Toll Plaza.

The 1122 Rescue teams shifted the dead bodies to a local hospital.

The police have cordoned the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.