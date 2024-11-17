 Pakistan Horror: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Chopped Into 25 Pieces Using Meat Cleaver By In-Laws In Punjab's Daska
A police official told ARY News that the mother-in-law, Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen killed Zehra (26) and dismembered the body, packed it into bags, and dumped it into a canal. ARY News reported that the victim's mother-in-law cut her limbs off and severed the woman's head to avoid identification and spread rumours that Zehra had run away with someone.

Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Daska [Pakistan]: The father of the seven-month pregnant woman, who was murdered by her in-laws in Kotli Marlan village in Daska of Pakistan's Punjab, said that his body was chopped into 2 pieces, Ary News reported.

Shabbir Ahmed, the father of the victim Zehra Qadeer, said that four suspects have admitted to murdering his daughter. They are under police custody.

"My daughter was smothered with a pillow and her body was chopped into 25 pieces with a sharp-edged knife and a meat cleaver," the father, who is a police inspector himself told Ary News.

About The Case

Zahra Qadeer, a seven-month pregnant woman was murdered by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

A police official told ARY News that the mother-in-law, Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen killed Zehra (26) and dismembered the body, packed it into bags, and dumped it into a canal.

ARY News reported that the victim's mother-in-law cut her limbs off and severed the woman's head to avoid identification and spread rumours that Zehra had run away with someone.

Zehra, who hailed from Gurjanwala's village Kot Mand was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan in 2020. The police have not yet been able to contact Qadeer, who works abroad. The Daska police have registered a case of murder and other charges, as per ARY News.

ARY News reported that Sughra Bibi, Yasmeen, and grandson Abdullah were arrested and are in Daska police custody.

About Another Case

This tragic incident follows another crime in which a man threw acid on his wife over domestic disputes, leaving her severely burned in Sadiqabad, ARY News reported.

Saira's (35) 80 per cent body was said to be burnt in the attack. According to the area police, the victim's husband lost temper and hurled acid on her when she asked him for money to meet the home expenses.

The victim was shifted to a burn unit after initial medical treatment at a local hospital, where she was stated to be in a serious condition.

The victim and her father alleged that the father and mother of her husband and the wife of her brother-in-law threw acid and petrol on her and set her on fire. The woman's father complained that his daughter was struggling for life, however, the police were avoiding to register a case against those involved in the incident.

