 Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Police Van In Charsadda; No Casualties Reported, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Police Van In Charsadda; No Casualties Reported, Visuals Surface

Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Police Van In Charsadda; No Casualties Reported, Visuals Surface

According to the preliminary reports, the attacker blew up himself close to the police vehicle, but the van and officers on duty were unharmed, ARY News reported. No civilians were also harmed, as there was no crowd in the vicinity at the time of the explosion. Police stated that the bomber set off the blast shortly after the police vehicle had passed.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Image From The Spot Of The Incident | X @cozyduke_apt29

Islamabad: An incident of suicide bombing occurred near a police van in the Akhun Dheri area of Pakistan's Charsadda on Thursday morning, ARY News reported, quoting police officials.

According to the preliminary reports, the attacker blew up himself close to the police vehicle, but the van and officers on duty were unharmed, ARY News reported. No civilians were also harmed, as there was no crowd in the vicinity at the time of the explosion. Police stated that the bomber set off the blast shortly after the police vehicle had passed.

Read Also
Pakistan: Lahore's Toxic Smog Now Visible From Space; UNICEF Warns Of Severe Health Risks To...
article-image

The explosion, which was heard over a large area, prompted a significant police response to the scene for further investigation, ARY News reported.

This attack follows a rise in terrorism in Pakistan since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

FPJ Shorts
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: When & Where To Live Stream The Boxing Match Live In India, UK & US
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: When & Where To Live Stream The Boxing Match Live In India, UK & US
Would You Dare To Sip Nutella Coke? Video Of Unthinkable Recipe Goes Viral
Would You Dare To Sip Nutella Coke? Video Of Unthinkable Recipe Goes Viral
UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24
UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24
Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband
Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband

About Another Attack

Earlier, on October 26, a suicide bombing in North Waziristan's Mir Ali Tehsil killed at least eight people, including four policemen.

The attack targeted a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali. Following the explosion, a rescue operation was launched, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Security forces cordoned off the area to secure the site.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-Philippines Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties, Unveil Special Logo

India-Philippines Mark 75 Years Of Diplomatic Ties, Unveil Special Logo

Pakistan: Lahore Reports Over 15,000 Cases Of Respiratory & Viral Infections In 24 Hours Due To...

Pakistan: Lahore Reports Over 15,000 Cases Of Respiratory & Viral Infections In 24 Hours Due To...

Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Police Van In Charsadda; No Casualties Reported, Visuals...

Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Police Van In Charsadda; No Casualties Reported, Visuals...

Priest Who Got Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Married Resigns Over Sex Scandal

Priest Who Got Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Married Resigns Over Sex Scandal

US President-Elect Donald Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz As Attorney General Of United States & Marco...

US President-Elect Donald Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz As Attorney General Of United States & Marco...