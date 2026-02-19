 Pakistan Foreign Ministry Trolled Over ‘Unites States Of Americas’ Typo
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry faced online ridicule after an official statement on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit misspelled “United States of America” as “Unites States of Americas.” Social media users mocked the error. The incident follows a previous viral typo controversy involving Sharif, raising concerns over proofreading lapses.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
Pakistan found itself at the centre of online ridicule after its Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan issued an official statement containing noticeable spelling errors. The note pertained to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the United States from February 18 to 20 to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace.

However, the headline of the release read, “Prime Minister’s Visit to the Unites States of Americas,” drawing immediate criticism for misspelling “United” and incorrectly using “Americas” instead of “America.” The wording quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom mocked the gaffe.

Several users on X reacted sharply, with some posting sarcastic remarks and others expressing embarrassment over the mistake. The incident once again triggered debate over the handling of official communications.

This is not the first time the Pakistani leadership has faced such scrutiny. Last year, a viral screenshot allegedly showed Sharif writing “I condom the attack” instead of “I condemn” while reacting to Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, sparking widespread online trolling.

The latest episode has added to concerns about proofreading lapses in official statements issued by government departments.

