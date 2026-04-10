Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Announces Visa On Arrival For Islamabad Talks 2026 Attendees

Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar | X/Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that delegates, journalists and other representatives of nations coming to Islamabad to attend the 'Islamabad Talks 2026' will be issued visas on arrival.

"Pakistan welcomes all delegates including journalists from participating nations, travelling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026. To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them visa on Arrival," Dar said on X.

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The talks are set to begin on Saturday. The negotiations come after a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US following weeks of escalating tensions. Pakistan is said to have brokered the truce.

The American delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by President Donald Trump's key Middle East envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Although Tehran has not formally announced its delegation, local media reports suggest the Iranian team may be led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, and is expected to head the delegation, alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials.

Security in the Pakistani capital has been significantly tightened ahead of the high-profile event.