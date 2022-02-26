Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi justifies PM Imran Khan's visit to Russia; says it was bilateral and planned ahead of conflict

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday justified Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to Russia amidst Moscow's military operation in eastern Ukraine, saying it was a bilateral visit planned well ahead of the start of the conflict.

Khan arrived in Russia on Wednesday on a two-day visit - the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades.

"We held consultations before the visit and looked at its pros and cons, and decided to go ahead as it was a bilateral visit. We had clarity about it," Qureshi, who was also part of the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Khan to Moscow, said here.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:12 AM IST