Pakistan Election 2024: Imran Khan's PTI Demands Chief Election Commissioner's Resignation Amid Allegations Of Vote Rigging

Amid reports of widespread rigging of votes in recently held general elections on February 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja, citing constitutional violations, as reported by ARY News.

A PTI spokesperson has demanded CEC and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members resign for violating the constitution. PTI claims the right to form the government after a majority in the 2024 general election.

The party alleges the imposition of PDM-2, a coalition government to be formed by Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) members, after rigged elections and people's rejection of dishonest parties through their votes, ARY News reported.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a PTI leader, earlier announced the party's intent to govern in the centre, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He hinted at an alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) to secure reserved seats.

🇵🇰POLICE START ARRESTING ELECTION PROTESTERS IN LAHORE, PAKISTAN pic.twitter.com/bKz01rSoul — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 11, 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released unofficial results for 264 out of 265 NA seats. Independent candidates lead with 95 seats, followed by PML-N with 79, and PPP with 54.

Additional results include MQM-P with 17 seats, IPP and BNP with two each, JUI-F with four, PML-Q with three, and MWM, PML-Z, PMAP, PNAP with one seat each, as per the electoral watchdog's unofficial data. The situation suggests potential legal challenges and political manoeuvring in the aftermath of the elections, ARY News reported.

🚨🇵🇰PAKISTAN: Additional visuals from Quetta surfaced from the next day of the election, showing a guy entering women polling booth and stealing and carrying out a ballot box by force. pic.twitter.com/L4t11ltxlK — InsidersHut (@insidershut) February 11, 2024

PTI activists are holding demonstrations, alleging election irregularities. In Rawalpindi, protesters gathered outside the district election commissioner's office in Sadiqabad, facing tear gas and baton charges from the police.

In Sukkur, PTI workers, led by independent candidates Gohar Khoso and Safia Baloch, protested outside the Press Club. Additionally, another PTI demonstration occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's Sindh office, accompanied by a significant police presence.