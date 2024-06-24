Pakistan: Elderly Person Mercilessly Assaulted For Arguing With Drug Addicts

Representational Image

Karachi: A senior citizen was brutally assaulted by a group of drug users after confronting them about openly using drugs outside his residence, ARY News reported.

About The Incident

According to details, the victim attempted to stop the youths from engaging in drug activity in front of his home, which provoked the youths, resulting in severe violence against the elderly man.

The assaulted citizen, whose identity has not been disclosed, has filed a formal complaint at the Korangi Industrial Area police station, seeking legal action against the perpetrators, as per ARY News.

This incident highlights the rising issue of drug abuse in Pakistan, particularly the increasing use of Ice, also known as crystal methamphetamine, in recent years.

About Crystal Methamphetamine

According to ARY News, crystal meth is a highly addictive and potent stimulant that can have devastating effects on individuals and society as a whole. The usage of ice in Pakistan has been particularly prevalent among the younger generation.

The drug is often seen as a party drug that can enhance energy, alertness, and confidence, making it appealing to young people looking for a quick high. The ease of access to ice, as well as its relatively low cost compared to other drugs, has contributed to its popularity among young Pakistanis.

Incidents Of Human Smuggling On The Rise In Pakistan

Meanwhile, incidents of human smuggling are also on the rise in Pakistan. Recently, one person was arrested in Lahore on charges of smuggling people outside the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle made the arrest on Sunday of the person identified as Azhar. Authorities have also recovered seven Pakistani passports, six Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC), and various counterfeit stamps from the suspect.

Earlier this month, the FIA arrested another suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud in Mirpur Khas.

The suspect, Maqsood, allegedly deceived a citizen by promising a work visa for Portugal and took Rs 1,000,000. After the arrest, an investigation began to uncover more details and catch other accomplices.