Pakistan Dy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Among 4 Arrested For Alleged Gangrape Of 2 Foreign Women In Lahore

Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar | X/Ishaq Dar

A close relative of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was among four suspects arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of two foreign women in Lahore, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan and Sajid Ali. A Lahore court on Friday remanded all four to five days in police custody for further investigation.

Police said Muhammad Raza Dar, identified as the prime suspect, is related to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, making the case particularly sensitive.

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“Since it is a very sensitive matter as a close relative of Deputy PM Ishaq Dar is involved in this high-profile case, police are investigating it from all aspects,” a police officer said.

Victims Allegedly Lured To Pakistan

According to investigators, the two victims, one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela, met Muhammad Raza Dar in Singapore in October 2025.

Police said the women and Raza Dar were reportedly associated through a cryptocurrency venture. He allegedly arranged business visas for them, inviting them to Pakistan for business purposes.

The women arrived in Lahore on June 29, where, according to their statements, they were allegedly kidnapped shortly after landing.

Victims Allege Gang Rape, Ransom Demand

The victims alleged that Raza Dar and his associates took them to a house in Lahore, where they were gang raped and held captive.

According to the FIR and the victims’ statements, the accused allegedly demanded ransom for their release while threatening them with further violence. Reports circulating in Pakistan also claim the women were threatened with organ harvesting if the ransom was not paid.

Police rescued the women after receiving an emergency call from Spain made by the father of one of the victims, prompting authorities to launch an operation.

Four Arrested, One Accused Still Absconding

Lahore police registered a case under Sections 365A (kidnapping for ransom) and 375A (gang rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

While four suspects have been arrested, police said a fifth accused remains on the run, with raids underway to apprehend him.

A court official said the victims identified Muhammad Raza Dar as the prime suspect when the accused were produced before a magistrate.

Political Spotlight On High-Profile Case

The case has triggered widespread public outrage due to the alleged involvement of a relative of a senior government minister.

Former Sindh Governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail publicly accused Muhammad Raza Dar of abducting and sexually assaulting the two foreign women, alleging that the case reflected elite impunity and could damage Pakistan’s international reputation and investment climate.

Authorities have not commented on the political allegations, maintaining that the investigation is ongoing.