'Is Mohsin Naqvi Behind This?': Netizens React As Pakistani Sports Journalist Appeals For Help After Brother's Kidnapping

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A concerning situation has emerged after Pakistani sports journalist Sanaullah Khan claimed that his brother was reportedly abducted from Lahore, prompting him to seek urgent help from the country’s top leadership.

Currently based in Australia, Sanaullah Khan shared a video on social media platform X, directly appealing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for immediate intervention. In his message, he expressed fear for his brother’s safety and urged authorities to take swift action.

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According to his statement, the incident took place in Lahore under unclear circumstances, with no official explanation yet provided by law enforcement agencies.

As the story gained traction online, it quickly sparked intense reactions across social media. Several netizens have begun speculating, without evidence, that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi may be behind the incident. However, it is important to note that these claims remain unverified and purely speculative, with no confirmation from authorities or credible news sources.

Mohsin Naqvi, who currently serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB chairman, has previously been at the center of political controversies, often drawing criticism from opposition figures, though none of that is directly linked to this case.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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As of now, there has been no official response regarding the alleged kidnapping or the online allegations. Sanaullah Khan continues to seek support, while the situation remains under close public scrutiny.