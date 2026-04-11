Pakistan Deploys Air Force To Saudi Base Amid Diplomatic Balancing Act

In a calculated show of strategic alignment, Pakistan has deployed an Air Force contingent to Saudi Arabia at a diplomatically sensitive moment, even as it positions itself as a neutral mediator in ongoing regional tensions.

Deployment Under Defence Pact

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the arrival of Pakistani fighter jets and support aircraft at King Abdulaziz Air Base under the Joint Strategic Defense Agreement, aimed at boosting coordination and operational readiness.

The move comes hours after a Saudi financial delegation visited Islamabad, pledging billions in support highlighting Pakistan’s economic reliance alongside strong military ties with Riyadh.

Balancing Mediation And Alliance

While hosting crucial US-Iran talks, Pakistan continues to reinforce its defence partnership with Saudi Arabia, signalling it is carefully balancing diplomacy with longstanding alliances.

A ‘Hedging’ Strategy

Analysts view the deployment as part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to maintain leverage across multiple fronts, avoiding exclusive alignment while navigating a complex regional landscape.