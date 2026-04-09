Pakistan Declares 2-Day Holiday In Islamabad Ahead Of US–Iran Talks

Pakistan has declared a two-day public holiday in the capital, Islamabad, ahead of crucial diplomatic talks expected between the United States and Iran later this week.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad district administration, public holidays have been announced for Thursday and Friday across the Islamabad Capital Territory. While the official notice did not cite a specific reason, the move is understood to be linked to heightened security arrangements ahead of high-level diplomatic engagements.

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Authorities clarified that the holiday order applies only to the Islamabad Capital Territory, and essential services will continue to function normally. In a statement posted on X, the deputy commissioner’s office advised residents to plan their schedules accordingly, assuring that emergency and essential operations would remain uninterrupted.

The announcement comes as Pakistan prepares to host delegations from Washington and Tehran for negotiations related to the ongoing Middle East tensions. The White House confirmed that JD Vance will lead the American delegation to Islamabad for talks scheduled over the weekend.

Read Also Iran And US Delegations To Hold Talks In Islamabad On April 10 After Ceasefire

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Pakistan would host both delegations following the recent ceasefire announcement between the United States and Iran. In a message on X, Sharif expressed gratitude to the leadership of both countries and formally invited their representatives to Islamabad on April 10 to continue negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement to resolve outstanding disputes.