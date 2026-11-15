Pakistan: Days After Farm Worker Mauled To Death By Tigress, Rawalpindi Man Booked For Keeping 9 Tigress As Crackdown Begins

A man has been booked in Pakistan's Rawalpindi for allegedly keeping nine tigers at his residence without adequate safety arrangements, days after a 19-year-old farm worker was mauled to death by a pet tigress in Lahore. The latest case was registered under the jurisdiction of Rawat police station after a video showing tigers and tigress roaming freely at a private property and attacking a man went viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Sohail Shaukat, allegedly kept the nine tiger in an open area at his residence in Jhatta Pyal, near Chak Beli Road, with the animals restrained only by chains instead of being housed in proper cages.

According to the FIR, the absence of adequate safety arrangements posed a serious threat to human life and could potentially result in a major loss of life. The case was registered following a complaint by Senior Wildlife Ranger Aamir Raza and the Tehsil In-charge for Rawalpindi.

Viral Video Shows Lion Attacking Man At Private Property

The case came to light after a video showing the tigress at Shaukat's property circulated widely on social media. The footage reportedly shows one of the animals attacking an individual, raising concerns over the risks posed by keeping large wild animals in residential premises without proper enclosures.

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The FIR reportedly noted that keeping wild animals restrained with chains in unsuitable conditions amounted to animal cruelty and violated the rules and regulations prescribed by the Wildlife Department.

Authorities have registered a case against three individuals in connection with the alleged violations.

Action Follows Fatal Lioness Attack On TikToker's Video Shoot In Lahore

The Rawalpindi action comes days after a 19-year-old farm worker, identified as Talha, was killed in a lioness attack at a private farmhouse in Lahore's Kahna area on November 11.

As previously reported by The Free Press Journal, the incident took place when TikToker Nauman Hassan visited the farmhouse to shoot a video. The tigress allegedly went out of control during the filming and attacked Talha, who sustained critical injuries and later died at a hospital.

Police arrested farmhouse owner Fayyaz Ahmad and TikToker Nauman Hassan in connection with the incident. Investigators also found that an attempt had allegedly been made to portray the victim's injuries as those caused by a dog. The tigress was subsequently taken into the custody of the Punjab Wildlife Department.

The incident triggered scrutiny of private ownership of big cats, wildlife permits and safety arrangements at breeding facilities.

Victim's Family Forgives Accused, Court Grants Bail

In a subsequent development on November 15, the legal heirs of Talha appeared before a judicial magistrate at the Model Town courts in Lahore and submitted affidavits stating that they had forgiven the two accused for the sake of Allah.

Following the family's statements, the court rejected the police request for seven days of physical remand and granted bail to Fayyaz Ahmad and Nauman Hassan against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

The development came despite the state prosecutor opposing their release and seeking further custody for investigation.

Social Media Raises Questions Over Action Against Other Big Cat Owners

Meanwhile, a social media post also raised concerns over alleged private ownership of dangerous wild animals by other influential individuals in the Rawalpindi and Islamabad region.

The post referred to businessman Kunwar Moez Khan, associated with Top City One, and alleged that he kept dangerous big cats, including a leopard. It questioned the apparent lack of action against other private owners while authorities pursue cases following the fatal Lahore attack.

However, these allegations have not been independently established, and no confirmed official action against Khan in connection with the claims was available at the time of writing.

The latest Rawalpindi case has once again brought the issue of privately keeping lions and other dangerous wild animals under scrutiny, particularly over the risks posed to people living and working around such properties.