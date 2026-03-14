China: Lioness Attacks 10-Year-Old Girl At Zoo In Guangdong, Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video | X @CollinRugg

A shocking incident has come to light from China’s Guangdong province, where a 10-year-old girl was attacked by lions at the Shantou Zhongshan Park Zoo. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, depicting how it actually unfolded.

In the videos, three lions, which appear to be in their prime, can be seen wandering around inside the cage while four people, including the young girl, walk right next to it. As they were walking, they stopped to get a better look at the animals when one of the lionesses suddenly attacked the girl. According to zoo workers, the lioness attacked because the girl had meat in her hand.

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The lioness grabbed the child by her legs and tried to pull her closer. However, a man nearby rushed to the girl’s rescue, and a struggle ensued between him and the lioness. The man tried his best and managed to save the girl, but the lioness, using its strong claws, held onto her until the last moment, injuring her and ripping her pants. The girl sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to officials, the girl was in an interactive animal-feeding area when the incident occurred. However, given her age, she should not have been so close to the cage in the first place. The zoo has reportedly been temporarily closed, and an investigation is underway to determine how the incident unfolded and what further measures should be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Netizens react to the incident

Social media X users shared their views on the incident, with some questioning the zoo administration over how the event unfolded and others posting sarcastic remarks. Some asked why the zoo allowed a child to get so close to the lions, while others made comments such as, “Never give up reaching for the fresh stuff, especially when offered.”

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Several users also criticised the parents’ approach and said the girl’s parents were just as responsible and accountable as the zoo officials, arguing that children always need supervision, especially around wild animals.

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