Pakistan Cancels IDEAS 2026 Defence Exhibition, Cites Geo-Strategic Situation | Representational Image

Pakistan’s International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2026, which was expected to be one of the major defence industry gatherings in the region, has been officially called off, according to an announcement posted on its official website.

The event had been planned for 24–27 November 2026 at the Karachi Expo Centre and was to be organised under the Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), a body functioning under Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production.

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An official notice on the event’s portal confirms that the exhibition will no longer be held as scheduled. It also states that all categories of participation, including exhibitor, trade visitor, and stall construction registrations, have been shut down permanently. The online registration system has been disabled, preventing any further applications.

The organisers have attributed the decision to what they described as the prevailing “geo-strategic imbroglio,” without providing additional details on the specific circumstances leading to the cancellation.

IDEAS, held every two years since its inception in 2000, is widely recognised as one of South Asia’s prominent defence expos. It has traditionally served as a global platform where defence manufacturers, military delegations, government representatives, and research organisations come together to showcase equipment, discuss procurement opportunities, and explore technological collaboration.

At present, there has been no indication from organisers regarding whether the cancelled 2026 edition will be replaced, postponed, or followed by a revised schedule. No alternative arrangements or future timelines have been announced.

For now, the official communication remains limited to the cancellation notice, confirming that IDEAS 2026 will not proceed and that all associated registration processes have been formally closed.