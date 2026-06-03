Lieutenant Of ISI-Underworld Terror Module Arrested; Probe Reveals Huzaifa Was In Contact With Pakistan-Based Handler | VIDEO

Security agencies escort the accused after his arrest in Bhayandar as investigators probe alleged links to Pakistan-based handlers and an underworld-backed terror network | File Photo

Mumbai, June 3: In a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), a 26-year-old, Huzaifa Farooq Ahmed Hashmi, was arrested from Bhayandar, near Mumbai, in connection with an alleged terror module linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Mumbai underworld. Investigators claim the case is part of a larger conspiracy involving Pakistan-based handlers and associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Investigation reveals that the module was operating under a structured transnational command chain. Investigators claim that Huzaifa was in active, direct communication with Syed Mudassar Hussain, alias Munna Jhingada, a notorious close lieutenant of Dawood Ibrahim who has been operating from safe havens in Pakistan for decades. Jhingada allegedly functioned as a key handler for this domestic cell, coordinating operations and logistics with previously arrested suspects.

#WATCH | Lieutenant Of ISI-Underworld Terror Module Arrested; Probe Reveals Huzaifa Was In Contact With Pakistan-Based Handler



Reported by @Aashish_Singh_N #IndiaNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/O1V5EAg8cE — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 3, 2026

Court grants transit remand

Following his arrest, Huzaifa was produced before a court in Thane. During the proceedings, the court reportedly asked the accused whether he was aware of the reason for his arrest, to which he replied that he was aware of the reason for his arrest.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, assisted by the Maharashtra ATS, sought transit remand to take Huzaifa to Delhi and produce him before the Patiala House Court in the national capital. Investigators also presented screenshots of the accused's chats and banking transactions before the court and sought his custody for further investigation. After hearing the submissions, the court granted transit remand until June 5, allowing the police to take the accused to Delhi for further proceedings.

Alleged instructions from Pakistan-based handlers

Investigation revealed that Huzaifa had allegedly been in contact for several months with Pakistan-based handler Yawar Khan at the direction of Munna Jhingada. Agencies claim that Khan instructed Huzaifa, along with co-accused Sajid Sheikh (arrested from Kurla) and Tauqeer Sheikh (arrested from Mumbra), to mobilise and reach Delhi at the earliest. The three were allegedly told that a high-profile individual in the national capital had been identified as a target for a grenade attack.

During questioning, when investigators asked about the identity of the intended target, Huzaifa claimed that he had posed the same question to Khan. According to him, Khan refused to disclose any details, stating that specific operational blueprints and weapon drop locations would only be shared through encrypted channels once the operatives had established themselves in Delhi. Interrogations of Sajid and Tauqeer allegedly revealed that the handler had already mapped out a post-strike exfiltration route: after completing the execution in Delhi, the group was ordered to slip into Uttar Pradesh, cross the international border into Nepal and subsequently fly out to Dubai.

Financial trail and recruitment under probe

Investigators said Huzaifa was allegedly addicted to narcotic substances and came into contact with Sajid and Tauqeer through drug use. Officials claim the three were acquainted because of their alleged substance-abuse habits. The probe has also revealed that Sajid and Tauqeer were allegedly struggling financially and viewed the network as a source of easy money.

Special Cell investigation revealed that, apart from Jhingada and Khan, Huzaifa was allegedly in direct contact with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and remained in regular telephonic communication with him. Agencies claim that Huzaifa had informed other youths about Pakistani gangsters operating through social media platforms who allegedly offered money in exchange for carrying out assignments.

According to the investigation, Huzaifa allegedly shared the QR code details of Sajid Sheikh and Tauqeer with Shahzad Bhatti. Officials claim that within days, Sajid received Rs 25,000 while Tauqeer received around Rs 9,000 in his account from sources linked to the network.

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Investigators allege that Sajid and Tauqeer, both of whom were struggling with drug addiction, viewed the arrangement as an easy source of money. According to the agency, the two followed Huzaifa's lead, sought financial assistance from the handlers and subsequently agreed to work for the alleged module in exchange for funds.

Investigators are now examining the financial trail, communication channels and overseas links of the module. Officials said efforts are also underway to identify additional recruits, facilitators and handlers believed to be operating across multiple states and from locations in Pakistan, Dubai and Nepal.

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