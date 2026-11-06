Pakistan Bus Accident: 12 Killed, Over 30 Injured As Passenger Bus Collides Head-On With Truck On Depalpur Road In Punjab | Video | X @Aman_E_Pakista

Lahore: At least 12 people were killed and over 30 injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck in the Punjab province of Pakistan, the rescue department said on Friday.

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The accident took place on Depalpur Road, Pakpattan, around 200 kms from Lahore, on Thursday evening.

According to the Punjab Emergency and Rescue Service 1122, the passenger bus was going to Kasur from Sahiwal district of Punjab when it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

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The collision's impact was so severe that the bus overturned after hitting the truck, the rescue department said. Officials had to use cutting equipment to remove iron seats and other parts of the vehicle to rescue the injured passengers.

"Ten passengers died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The condition of five of the 32 injured is stated to be critical," Rescue 1122 said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, it said the accident was caused by the bus driver overspeeding on the single-carriageway.

Rescue 1122 said a policeman and a government official were among the dead. It took more than three hours for rescue teams to shift the injured and the deceased to hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the bus accident and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured passengers.

She prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers and extended her sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)