New York Fire: Six Killed, Nine Injured As Three-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Brooklyn Residential Building

At least six people were killed and nine others injured after a massive three-alarm fire broke out at a two-storey residential building in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood in New York early Thursday.

The fire erupted around 1:40 am on 58th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues, and quickly spread through the multi-family row house. Firefighters arriving at the scene found the building engulfed in flames, with heavy fire reported across all floors and flames bursting through the windows.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More than 200 emergency responders were deployed to battle the blaze, which also damaged an adjoining house. The fire was brought under control after approximately three hours of firefighting operations.

Four Victims Found Dead At Scene, Two Die In Hospital

According to initial reports, four people were found dead inside the building, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to hospital.

At least nine people sustained injuries in the incident, including three firefighters and two police officers, who suffered minor injuries while responding to the emergency. The remaining injured were civilians, with their injuries reported to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities said all those injured were expected to survive.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Firefighters also rescued four people from the burning building, including two individuals who were trapped behind window bars. Emergency personnel managed to reach them through a rear entrance.

Over 200 Responders Battle Three-Alarm Blaze

The FDNY deployed more than 200 firefighters and emergency personnel to tackle the rapidly spreading fire.

The blaze was classified as a three-alarm fire, indicating the scale of the emergency and the resources required to contain it. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly three hours before bringing the situation under control.

The fire also affected an adjoining residential property, while eight neighbours were displaced and subsequently accommodated in hotels.

Lithium-Ion Battery Found At Scene, Cause Under Investigation

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by FDNY fire marshals. Officials reportedly found at least one lithium-ion battery at the site, although they have not established whether it was responsible for triggering the blaze.

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in electric bicycles and scooters, have been linked to several fire incidents in New York City in recent years. However, authorities have not confirmed any connection between the battery found at the Brooklyn property and Thursday's fire.

The residential building, constructed in 1915, had also reportedly been the subject of previous complaints filed with the city's building department concerning alleged illegal basement conversion work.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Expresses Grief

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the incident as an "intense, fast-growing" and "devastating" fire, acknowledging the grief and distress caused by the tragedy in the Sunset Park community.

As of the latest reports, authorities had not publicly released the names or ages of those killed in the blaze.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the fire, including the possibility of a lithium-ion battery being involved. The exact cause of the deadly incident is yet to be determined.