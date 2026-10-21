Pakistan Bus Accident: 11 Killed, Over 30 Injured As Speeding Bus Hits Divider, Overturns In Punjab | X - PakPulse786

At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 30 others injured after a speeding passenger bus crashed into a divider and overturned in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Wednesday, an official said.

The bus was travelling from Karachi to Dera Ghazi Khan district in Punjab when the accident occurred in Rajanpur, approximately 500 kilometres from Lahore.

Speeding Suspected To Have Caused Accident

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan’s national emergency response service, Rescue 1122, the accident took place on a stretch of highway where construction work was underway.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 - 10 Killed, 32 Injured as Passenger Bus Crashes into Under-Construction Road Divider on Indus Highway near Sitara Pump in Rojhan, Rajanpur. https://t.co/yoBwbQWgrc — KZ Update (@kzupdate_77) October 21, 2026

Citing eyewitness accounts, the spokesperson said overspeeding was suspected to be the primary cause of the accident.

“The speeding bus collided with the divider before overturning, leaving several passengers trapped and injured. Eight passengers died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital,” the spokesperson said.

Eight Passengers Died On The Spot, Three In Hospital

Of the 11 fatalities, eight passengers died at the accident site, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital.

Three of the injured passengers were reported to be in critical condition.

Rescue Teams Shift Injured Passengers To Hospitals

A rescue official said 19 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while 12 others who suffered minor injuries received medical assistance at the accident site.

Rescue teams also shifted the bodies of the deceased, including women and children, to nearby hospitals.

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Punjab Chief Minister Orders Action Against Those Responsible

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of life and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the accident.

She directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and ordered immediate action against those responsible for the accident.