Pakistan: Around 31 Injured After Passenger Train Collides With Freight Train In Punjab Province; Horrific Visuals Surface

Lahore, September 24: At least 31 people were injured when a passenger train collided on Sunday with a freight train parked on the main railway line in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report. The accident took place near the Qila Sattar Shah Station in Sheikhupura district. The Lahore-bound passenger train coming from Mianwali was travelling on the same track where a freight train was already parked, resulting in the crash, Geo News reported. The train driver attempted to avoid the crash but to no avail, it said.

31 passengers were injured in the accident

According to the rescue personnel, 31 passengers were injured in the accident. Five injured passengers have been transferred to the district headquarters hospital, they added.

An investigation into the crash had been launched

The railway officials said an investigation into the crash had been launched. A railways spokesperson said in a statement that train operations are running smoothly in the Lahore division following the crash. The track was cleared after the accident, the spokesperson added.

5 railways officials have been suspended

According to the spokesperson, four railways officials including train driver Imran Sarwar and his assistant Muhammad Bilal have been suspended. An inquiry commission led by a deputy principal officer has been formed, which will submit its report on the incident in 24 hours, the spokesperson added.

Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident

The railways chairman said legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. CEO Railways Shahid Aziz said no compromise will be made on the safety of passengers. Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the incident and demanded action against those responsible for the crash.

Accidents on Pakistan's decaying rail system are common

Accidents on Pakistan's decaying rail system are common. In the past decade, the country has witnessed a number of deadly train accidents. In August this year, at least 56 were killed and a dozen others injured after as many as 10 bogies of Havelian-bound Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station in Sindh province's Nawabshah district, 275 kilometres away from Karachi.

