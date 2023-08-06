Pakistan: Around 15 Dead, 50 Injured As Hazara Express Train Derails Near Sahara Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Train Derails in Pakistan | Twitter

Pakistan: Around 15 people lost their lives and 50 people were injured after Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express train derailed on Sunday in Pakistan. Eight coaches of the Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station while it was en route to Abbottabad from Karachi.

Sahara Railway Station is located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah. Many passengers are feared trapped. Rescue teams and police have rushed to the spot. Rescue operation is underway. The reason behind the derailment is still unclear.

Several videos of the passenger train derailment are doing rounds on social media. In a video people are seen taking out dead bodies from the train. The coach of the train derailed on a small bridge built over a nullah or a small pond. The locals are seen removing the dead bodies from the derailed coach and keeping it on the side of the nullah or pond. Several women have also lost their lives due to derailment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Locals have arrived at the spot to provide first-hand relief to the victims. Visuals of the incident are making rounds on social media. Passengers are seen in the video coming out of the coaches that have turned upside down after the derailment. Locals are helping the passengers to come out of the train.

Elderly woman being rescued

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The Hazara express was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed," Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News. As per reports from Geo TV, Injured are being taken to People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)