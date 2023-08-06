 Pakistan: Around 15 Dead, 50 Injured As Hazara Express Train Derails Near Sahara Railway Station; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Around 15 Dead, 50 Injured As Hazara Express Train Derails Near Sahara Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Pakistan: Around 15 Dead, 50 Injured As Hazara Express Train Derails Near Sahara Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Eight coaches of the Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station. The station is located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Train Derails in Pakistan | Twitter

Pakistan: Around 15 people lost their lives and 50 people were injured after Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express train derailed on Sunday in Pakistan. Eight coaches of the Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station while it was en route to Abbottabad from Karachi.

Sahara Railway Station is located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah. Many passengers are feared trapped. Rescue teams and police have rushed to the spot. Rescue operation is underway. The reason behind the derailment is still unclear.

Several videos of the passenger train derailment are doing rounds on social media. In a video people are seen taking out dead bodies from the train. The coach of the train derailed on a small bridge built over a nullah or a small pond. The locals are seen removing the dead bodies from the derailed coach and keeping it on the side of the nullah or pond. Several women have also lost their lives due to derailment.

Locals have arrived at the spot to provide first-hand relief to the victims. Visuals of the incident are making rounds on social media. Passengers are seen in the video coming out of the coaches that have turned upside down after the derailment. Locals are helping the passengers to come out of the train.

Elderly woman being rescued

"The Hazara express was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed," Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News. As per reports from Geo TV, Injured are being taken to People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah.

Read Also
Goods Train Derails In MP's Narsinghpur District; No Casualty, Rail Traffic Restored After 10 Hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Death By Drinking WATER: Indiana Woman Collapses, Dies After Consuming 4 Bottles Of Water Within 20...

Death By Drinking WATER: Indiana Woman Collapses, Dies After Consuming 4 Bottles Of Water Within 20...

Bangladesh: 8 Including 3 Children Killed As Boat Capsizes in Padma River

Bangladesh: 8 Including 3 Children Killed As Boat Capsizes in Padma River

Pakistan: Around 15 Dead, 50 Injured As Hazara Express Train Derails Near Sahara Railway Station;...

Pakistan: Around 15 Dead, 50 Injured As Hazara Express Train Derails Near Sahara Railway Station;...

WATCH: Sudden High Tide Wave Sweeps Motorists Near Sinamale Bridge In Maldives

WATCH: Sudden High Tide Wave Sweeps Motorists Near Sinamale Bridge In Maldives

Exclusive: Sailing With Kirsten Neuschäfer, Meet The First Woman To Win The 'Voyage for Madmen' The...

Exclusive: Sailing With Kirsten Neuschäfer, Meet The First Woman To Win The 'Voyage for Madmen' The...