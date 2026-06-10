Pakistan Army Mi-17 Crashes Near Muzaffarabad During Take-Off, No Survivors Reported; Video Surfaces

Pakistan Army Mi-17 Crashes Near Muzaffarabad | X/

A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad during take-off after reportedly suffering a technical fault, according to Pakistan's military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement cited by Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, the ISPR said the helicopter went down shortly after take-off. All personnel on board were killed in the crash, with no survivors reported.

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The military described the deceased personnel as having "embraced martyrdom," a term commonly used by Pakistan's armed forces for service members killed in the line of duty.

The exact number of personnel on board has not yet been officially disclosed. Authorities are expected to launch an investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident and examine the circumstances leading to the reported technical malfunction.

The Mi-17 is a widely used military transport helicopter employed for troop movement, logistics, rescue operations and high-altitude missions.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.