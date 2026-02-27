Pak F-16 Shot Down? Afghan Media Claims Jet Downed After Airstrikes; Shares Video

Afghan media outlets, including TOLO News, claimed that Afghan forces shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet after cross-border airstrikes on Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. | X/@AFGDefense

Afghan media outlet TOLO News, claimed that Afghan defensive forces shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet following cross-border airstrikes on Friday. The claim surfaced shortly after Pakistan carried out strikes in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.

According to reports, the alleged downing occurred after Pakistani aircraft entered Afghan airspace during the strikes.

Viral Video Shows Burning Wreckage

An unverified video circulating on social media shows the wreckage of what is being claimed as a Pakistani F-16 jet, reportedly bearing serial number 85610 and linked to the Arrows squadron.

Afghan media asserted that the aircraft was hit during retaliatory action.

The Free Press Journal could not Independently Verify the videos nor the claim or Afghanistan's claim

Pakistan Denies Aircraft Loss

Pakistan confirmed conducting airstrikes targeting militant positions but denied losing any aircraft during the operation. There has been no official acknowledgment from Islamabad regarding the alleged downing of an F-16.

‘Open War’ Declaration Amid Escalation

In a post on X, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared what he termed “open war” against Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants.

Afghanistan’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the strikes as “cowardly,” stating that no casualties were reported in the targeted areas.

Retaliatory Claims Along Durand Line

Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence claimed that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations along the disputed Durand Line. The ministry alleged that the action followed earlier violations of Afghan territory.

Pakistan, meanwhile, reportedly launched an operation named ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ in response, with Pakistani media claiming significant Taliban casualties.

No Independent Verification

While Afghan media maintains that a Pakistani F-16 was shot down, there is no independent or official confirmation from either side. The viral video remains unverified, and conflicting claims continue as tensions escalate between the two neighbours.