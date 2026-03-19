Pakistan & Afghanistan Declare Eid Ceasefire Amid Deadly Kabul Strikes, Tensions Remain High |

Kabul: Pakistan and Afghanistan announced a “temporary pause” in hostilities on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, following appeals from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar, even as tensions remain high after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out a deadly strike that killed hundreds.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar made the announcement in a post on X, just hours after fresh strikes were reported on alleged Taliban positions along the border.

“In view of the upcoming Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, upon its own initiative as well as on the request from the brotherly Islamic countries” of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, Pakistan has decided to announce a temporary pause amidst ongoing Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, he said.

Tarar specified that the pause would remain in effect from “midnight March 18/19 to midnight March 23/24”. However, he added that the operation would resume immediately in the event of any cross-border attack, drone strike or terrorist incident within Pakistan.

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Shortly after Pakistan’s announcement, Afghan government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that Afghanistan’s security and defence forces would also suspend defensive operations during the Eid period, in response to similar appeals from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar.

He, however, cautioned that Kabul would not hesitate to retaliate if provoked, stating that Afghanistan “will respond courageously to any aggression in the event of a threat.”

The ceasefire announcement comes a day after the Taliban-led administration accused Pakistan of carrying out a devastating attack in Kabul. Deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat alleged that Monday night’s bombardment targeted a drug rehabilitation centre in the Afghan capital, resulting in the deaths of at least 400 people and leaving around 250 others injured.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan held a mass funeral for those killed in the incident, drawing widespread attention and condemnation.

Addressing the gathering, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani described the strike as “a highly despicable and lowly act against humanity and Islamic principles,” according to Tolo News.

The situation remains tense despite the temporary halt in hostilities, with both sides indicating readiness to respond in case of further escalation.

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