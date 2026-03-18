'All Wars Must Stop': Suniel Shetty Condemns Kabul Air Strike By Pakistan, Calls It 'Devastating'

Suniel Shetty | Pic: Instagram

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the devastating Pakistani airstrike in Kabul, calling for an immediate end to war and violence. Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Wednesday (March 18), the actor expressed anguish over the attack on a drug rehabilitation centre in the Afghan capital and stressed the need for humanity and peace in the face of escalating conflict.

“What has happened in Kabul is devastating. ALL WARS MUST STOP! We stand with Humanity. India stands with Peace,” Suniel wrote.

The actor’s post comes amid reports of a deadly Pakistani airstrike on a hospital and drug addiction treatment facility in Kabul.

India has also condemned the strike, calling it a “heinous act of aggression” and urging the international community to hold those responsible accountable.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for restraint, warning that the escalating hostilities have already impacted several healthcare facilities across Afghanistan in recent weeks. The situation along the 2,600-kilometre border remains tense, with casualties reported on both sides amid continuing violence.

The attack, which took place on Monday night during the holy month of Ramadan as residents were breaking their fast, is being described as the deadliest in recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, more than 400 people have been killed in the strike, with many others injured. Rescue teams are still working through the debris of the damaged facility, recovering bodies from the rubble. Several victims have been identified and returned to their families, while others remain unrecognisable due to the extent of the damage.

However, Pakistan has rejected these claims, stating that it carried out “precise” strikes targeting military installations and terrorist infrastructure. The airstrike is part of its ongoing military offensive, Operation Ghazab lil Haq, launched in late February.

The incident has further worsened already strained ties between Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghan government. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of sheltering militants responsible for cross-border attacks, an allegation the Taliban denies.