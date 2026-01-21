Pakistan Accepts Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Board Of Peace On Gaza

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump | X

Pakistan has formally accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the proposed Board of Peace (BoP), saying the move reflects its commitment to supporting the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan under the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

In an official statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it hoped the creation of the Board would lead to concrete steps toward a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, expanded humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, and the reconstruction of the war-ravaged territory. Islamabad also reiterated its support for the Palestinian right to self-determination, calling for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Pakistan said it looked forward to playing a constructive role within the Board of Peace to help end the suffering of Palestinians.

The development comes shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed his acceptance of Trump’s invitation to join the body, despite earlier reservations over the proposed structure of the Gaza executive framework.

Reports suggest that while permanent members of the Trump-led board may be required to contribute $1 billion, no financial contribution is mandatory for a three-year appointment. Funds raised through the initiative are expected to be used for Gaza’s reconstruction.

Countries that have accepted the invitation so far include Hungary, the UAE, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Argentina, Belarus, Israel, and now Pakistan.