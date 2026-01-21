Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Agrees To Join Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday announced that he has accepted United States President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Israeli Prime Minister announced the decision on Wednesday. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he accepts the invitation of US President Donald Trump and will become a member of the Board of Peace, which is to be comprised of world leaders,” the post read.

The announcement came after Israel had earlier expressed reluctance to join the Board, stating that the constitution of the Gaza executive body did not align with its interests.

According to reports, at least six countries confirmed on Sunday that they have been invited by the US President to join the “Board of Peace,” a new body of world leaders meant to oversee the next steps in Gaza.

It has also been reported that to secure permanent membership on the Trump-led board, countries will be required to contribute $1 billion. However, no contribution is required for a three-year appointment. The money raised through this initiative would be used to rebuild the devastated Gaza Strip.

The countries that have accepted Trump’s invitation so far include Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Argentina, Belarus, and Israel.