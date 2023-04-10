 Pakistan: 4 killed, several injured in explosion in Quetta
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: 4 killed, several injured in explosion in Quetta

Pakistan: 4 killed, several injured in explosion in Quetta

The blast occurred in Quetta's Shahrah-e-Iqbal area and several cars and motorcycles in the vicinity were damaged.

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan: 4 killed, at least 15 injured in explosion in Quetta | Representative Image

Quetta: Four people were killed and at least 15 injured after a blast took place near a police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta on Monday, Geo News reported.

The blast occurred in Quetta's Shahrah-e-Iqbal area and several cars and motorcycles in the vicinity were damaged.

Bodies of all the deceased have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, hospital administration said, as per Geo News. A minor girl was also among those killed in the explosion.

Further details awaited. The investigation is underway. 

Read Also
UP: Four killed in blast in chemical factory in Bulandshahr; visuals surface
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kentucky Shooting: 5 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Louisville; shooter neutralised

Kentucky Shooting: 5 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Louisville; shooter neutralised

Pakistan: 4 killed, several injured in explosion in Quetta

Pakistan: 4 killed, several injured in explosion in Quetta

US President Joe Biden plans to run in 2024 presidential election

US President Joe Biden plans to run in 2024 presidential election

Global Day to End Child Sexual Abuse 2023: Know everything you need to know

Global Day to End Child Sexual Abuse 2023: Know everything you need to know

Chinese bowl fetches over $25 million at auction

Chinese bowl fetches over $25 million at auction