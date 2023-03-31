 UP: Four killed in blast in chemical factory in UP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Four killed in blast in chemical factory in UP

UP: Four killed in blast in chemical factory in UP

The house where the explosion took place has collapsed, more persons are suspected to be buried under the debris.

IANSUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
UP: Four killed in blast in chemical factory in UP | Representative Picture

Bulandshahr: Four people were killed on Friday in an explosion in a chemical factory in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in a house, where the factory was running, on Dhikoli road in the Nagar Kotwali area.

Read Also
2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: Supreme Court rejects accused Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit’s plea
article-image

The house where the explosion took place has collapsed, more persons are suspected to be buried under the debris. Cylinder pieces have also been recovered from the spot.

The explosion was so strong that its sound was heard for two kilometres. Senior officials have reached the spot and rescue work has begun.

Read Also
Mumbai: Top cop receives call threatening bomb blast in Mira Bhayandar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Post-Rahul episode, is Goa Congress waiting for nod to stage protests?

Post-Rahul episode, is Goa Congress waiting for nod to stage protests?

Goa: Row over Chinese goods erupts at Saras festival

Goa: Row over Chinese goods erupts at Saras festival

Goa: Shree Ram Rath Yatra held in Canacona

Goa: Shree Ram Rath Yatra held in Canacona

Bihar: No hike in electricity bill, CM Nitish Kumar announces subsidy of ₹13,114 crore

Bihar: No hike in electricity bill, CM Nitish Kumar announces subsidy of ₹13,114 crore

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh issues statement against Kejriwal, says delivered bribe on his...

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh issues statement against Kejriwal, says delivered bribe on his...