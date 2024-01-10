 Pakistan: 11-Member Family In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Found Dead In Suspected Poisoning Incident
The shocking and disturbing discovery was made by one of the relatives of the deceased family.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Representational photo

A family of 11 was found dead inside their house in the town of Takhti Khel in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to reports on Wednesday. The shocking and disturbing discovery was made by one of the relatives of the deceased family.

According to local reports citing police, the brother of the deceased household's head made a startling discovery upon his return. Preliminary investigations by local authorities indicate that the tragic incident occurred approximately two days ago, resulting from the ingestion of a toxic substance mixed into the food.

Police officials stated that a family member allegedly purchased the contaminated food from Waziristan two days prior. The local police secured the area and initiating evidence collection in connection with the case.

Family of 5 found dead in UP

Meanwhile, in the village of Allipur Bhud in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, five members of a family died and two others were rushed to the hospital due to suspected asphyxiation from the smoke emitted by a coal brazier, known as 'angeethi.' The incident likely happened on Monday night when all the victims were asleep.

According to police reports, none of the seven individuals had left the house since Monday night. Concerned villagers decided to break open the door on Tuesday evening. To their horror, they discovered all seven family members lying unconscious. Swiftly, the victims were transported to the hospital, where the medical staff declared five of them dead. Two others remain in critical condition.

