Mumbai: Andheri Family Builds Memorial Stone For Beloved Casper, Their Deceased Pet Dog | FPJ

A memorial stone for a family dog who died last month has become an attraction in Sutarpakadi, Sahar village, Andheri (East).

The four-member Alphonso family, who lost their 11-year-old dog, Casper, to kidney disease on December 29, has built the memorial outside their door.

Alphonso family's dear Casper

Anthony Alphonso, an autorick shaw driver, had taken in Casper when he was a puppy. “A friend of my son had brought him from the street. He was so small that we had to feed him milk using a dropper,” said Alphonso.

Casper, the deceased dog | FPJ

Casper, an Indian Mongrel, became a member of the family. "He was like a son to us, and he couldn’t stay without us," Alphonso said, explaining why they buried their pet in their home’s compound. Anthony’s wife, Priscilla, was the one who took care of him, sharing with him the food the family prepared for themselves.

Casper had suffered from Kidney ailment

The dog fell sick last month, and the Alphonsos took him to several veterinarians, including one at the Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) in Parel, the main animal treatment facility in the city, to diagnose his illness. When doctors said he had a kidney ailment, the Alphonsos arranged for a twice-a-day dialysis, spending Rs 2000 daily on the treatment. "He was on dialysis for 14 days, and he was suffering. Doctors suggested euthanasia to free him from the pain," said Alphonso.

Casper was interred in the grave with prayers, a sprinkling of holy water, and lighted candles.

Casper, the deceased dog | FPJ

Nicholas Almeida, the corporation from the area, said, "I think it is a lovely gesture by the family. The dog was like a child for them. I am an animal lover too, so I was moved by the family's tribute to the dog," said Almeida, who takes care of stray dogs and cats in the compound next to a grotto maintained by Our Lady of Velankanni, a local community group.