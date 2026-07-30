Pakistan: 11 Family Members Killed As Three-Storey House Collapses In Lahore Amid Heavy Rains

At least 11 members of a family were killed after a three-storey house collapsed in Pakistan's Lahore city, an official said on Thursday.
The incident occurred late on Wednesday night in Harbanspura, a densely populated low-income neighbourhood, where a birthday celebration was underway. Authorities suspect the building may have been weakened by heavy monsoon rains before it gave way.
Several trapped under debris
According to Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ejaz, three brothers lived in the house along with their wives and children.
"The family's sister and her children too had joined the birthday party when the house building collapsed, leaving around 20 persons trapped under the rubble," Ejaz said.
"Bodies of 11 people, including women and children, were recovered while six persons were taken out alive and shifted to a hospital," he said.
Rescue operation continues
"Two to three persons are still believed to be under the rubble," he added.
The deputy commissioner did not provide a detailed break-up of the deceased. He said recent heavy monsoon showers may have weakened the structure, leading to its collapse.