Pak TV host Ali Saleem claims Cynthia Ritchie told him that PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her

Pakistan television host Ali Saleem popularly known as Begum Nawazish Ali, claimed that American blogger, who was once very close to him, never mentioned of being raped by the country's then Interior Minister Rehman Malik.
In an interaction with a journalist, Ali Saleem stated that Cynthia, who even shared a room with him for several days, and discussed present Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to have sex, could have talked about the rape as well, but she didn't. She is a part of the social media team of PM Khan.
However, Saleem did maintain that he had no sympathies for Rehman Malik either because he was in charge of Benazir Bhutto’s security on the eve of her assassination. And instead of probing his failure, the former President Asif Ali Zardari made him the interior minister of the country.
In a video broadcast live on Facebook, Cynthia also alleged that two senior PPP leaders including former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani "physically manhandled" her when "he was staying at the President's House".
Levelling serious allegations she posted a series of tweets, giving out further details. "Occurred at IM's house in min enclave 2011 around the OBL incident. I thought it a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/ a drugged drink. I kept quiet - who in PPP gov't would help me against PPP IM? Recently they attacked family; I've had it. Ready to face any accuser," she said in a tweet.
Further, she claimed of having informed about the same to someone in the US Embassy, but due to "fluid situation", she said the response was "less than adequate".
"And, yes, I did tell someone at the UsEmb in 2011, but due to 'fluid' situation and 'complex' relations between US and Pakistan, response was less than adequate. I've been engaged to a wonderful man who I met in Pakistan. He encouraged me to speak out, so we can move on as a couple," she said.
PPP was in power in Pakistan in 2011.
Before going live on Facebook, Cynthia in a tweet claimed that over the years, she has been raped and assaulted by men in the highest ranks of PPP.
"#ZardarisFilthyPPP keeps threatening me. Why? Because they know that over the years I have been raped/assaulted by men in the highest ranks of PPP. They don't want the world to know. I have decided to go live on Facebook in approximately 30 minutes & continue to tell my story," she said in the tweet.
She further went on to add that, "There is much more. But now I need a few days to rest and be alone with my fiancé. I'm tired. I ask the PPP leadership @BBhuttoZardari o tell its people to leave my family alone. I will be ready to meet any and all investigators, as is required by law, as early as next week."
In a series of tweet, she said, "My story is deeply emotional. Even my family has not known until now. I've tried to be positive & promote the softer side of Pakistan but have also experienced the very bad. I wish to tell my truth one time so that women, transgenders, locals can understand they are not alone."
"This is not an indictment of PPP, as I have been mistreated by men from various parties. However the majority of my cases, including two more have not mentioned were either Pk lobbyist or 2nd tier PPP. Many loved BB, and the original message I was trying to convey was, this was disgusting language used by men about BB who seem to be obsessed with raping women or enjoy telling fantasized stories of rape to women. The rape culture must stop. Women must work together to educate children re: what's not ok & defend themselves against predators."
According to a Geo news report, former Premier Gillani while responding to the allegations, asked: "Can a prime minister ever commit such an act at the Aiwan-e-Sadr? What was the lady levelling such accusations doing at the Aiwan-e-Sadr?" Rahman Malik has served as the Federal Minister of Interior, Pakistan. He has been a member of the Nuclear Command Authority Pakistan and Defense Coordination Committee.
