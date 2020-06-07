Pak TV host Ali Saleem claims Cynthia Ritchie told him that PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her

Pakistan television host Ali Saleem popularly known as Begum Nawazish Ali, claimed that American blogger, who was once very close to him, never mentioned of being raped by the country's then Interior Minister Rehman Malik.

In an interaction with a journalist, Ali Saleem stated that Cynthia, who even shared a room with him for several days, and discussed present Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer to have sex, could have talked about the rape as well, but she didn't. She is a part of the social media team of PM Khan.

However, Saleem did maintain that he had no sympathies for Rehman Malik either because he was in charge of Benazir Bhutto’s security on the eve of her assassination. And instead of probing his failure, the former President Asif Ali Zardari made him the interior minister of the country.

In a video broadcast live on Facebook, Cynthia also alleged that two senior PPP leaders including former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani "physically manhandled" her when "he was staying at the President's House".

Levelling serious allegations she posted a series of tweets, giving out further details. "Occurred at IM's house in min enclave 2011 around the OBL incident. I thought it a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/ a drugged drink. I kept quiet - who in PPP gov't would help me against PPP IM? Recently they attacked family; I've had it. Ready to face any accuser," she said in a tweet.

Further, she claimed of having informed about the same to someone in the US Embassy, but due to "fluid situation", she said the response was "less than adequate".

"And, yes, I did tell someone at the UsEmb in 2011, but due to 'fluid' situation and 'complex' relations between US and Pakistan, response was less than adequate. I've been engaged to a wonderful man who I met in Pakistan. He encouraged me to speak out, so we can move on as a couple," she said.