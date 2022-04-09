Pak Supreme Court ready to take legal action if no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan not held: Reports

The Pakistan Supreme Court said Saturday that it is ready to take legal action, including contempt of court if a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not held, CNN-News18 reported.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has decided to open the Supreme Court's doors at 12am, as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports Pakistan's Geo News quoting sources.

The statement comes after the National Assembly session to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was adjourned two times in the last few hours.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government on Saturday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision to restore the National Assembly and block Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's decision to dismiss the voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Khan lost his majority in the 342-seat national assembly through defections by coalition partners and members of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), and the opposition need just 172 votes to dismiss him.

Khan has been claiming that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” because of his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power.

Imran Khan plans to fight, taking people into confidence, as he faces the no-trust vote.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:08 PM IST