Pak PM Sharif Thanks Trump For Pausing ‘Project Freedom’ In Strait Of Hormuz

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked Donald Trump for what he described as “courageous leadership” in announcing a pause in “Project Freedom” in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on X, Sharif said that Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia and other nations, had urged the United States to halt the initiative amid rising regional tensions. He noted that Trump’s decision came as a timely response to these requests and could help de-escalate the situation.

Sharif emphasised that the move would significantly contribute to promoting peace, stability, and reconciliation in a sensitive geopolitical environment. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts and encouraging restraint among all parties involved.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to supporting all efforts that promote restraint and peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy,” Sharif said, expressing hope that the current momentum would lead to a lasting agreement ensuring long-term regional stability.