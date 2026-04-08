PAK Peace Message Scripted? Row Erupts Over 'Draft' Tag In Shehbaz Sharif’s X Post Amid Iran-US Ceasefire Diplomacy

PAK Peace Message Scripted? Row Erupts Over 'Draft' Tag In Shehbaz Sharif’s X Post Amid Iran Ceasefire Diplomacy | X/@atrupar

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after an apparent editing slip in his post on X triggered questions over Pakistan’s diplomatic messaging in the ongoing Iran crisis, even as the country plays a key role in brokering a ceasefire.

Sharif had urged US President Donald Trump to extend a deadline on Iran, calling for a two-week pause to allow diplomacy to progress. He also appealed to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture to ease tensions.

However, the focus soon shifted to the post’s edit history, with screenshots widely circulated online appearing to show an earlier version labelled 'Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X.' The inclusion of the word 'Draft' has fuelled speculation about whether the message was pre-scripted or externally influenced.

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Some users questioned the phrasing in the earlier version, particularly the use of Pakistan’s PM in English, suggesting it was unusual for an internal draft. Others claimed the wording could indicate external authorship, hinting it as a 'White House instruction'. These allegations, however, remain unverified, and no official clarification has been issued by authorities in Islamabad or Washington.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time, with Pakistan actively positioning itself as a mediator in the West Asia crisis. Following diplomatic engagements involving Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, both the United States and Iran agreed to a 14-day ceasefire.

Iran has indicated it is willing to halt its military response if attacks against it cease. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said negotiations are ongoing with support from Pakistan and the US and that safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured during the two-week window.