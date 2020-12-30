Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in UK

London: The coronavirus vaccine designed by scientists at the University of Oxford and produced by AstraZeneca was on Wednesday approved for human use by the UK's independent regulator.

The approval by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) means the vaccine is both safe and effective.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) was already lining up thousands of medics and volunteers to be ready to deliver jabs up and down the country.

The vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, was being evaluated by the MHRA after the final cut of data was submitted by the government last Monday.