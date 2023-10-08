Over 600 Killed As Israel-Hamas Conflict Enters Day 2

PTI

Tel Aviv/Gaza: Over 600 people have been killed in fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Of the 600 casualties, 313 people have been killed and 2,000 wounded in the Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, BBC reported quoting Palestinian officials as saying.

In Israel, 300 civilians have also been killed, and dozens of Israelis have been taken hostage, Israel's Embassy in Turkey said, quoting Israel's Ministry of Health.

Biggest escalation in decades

In the biggest escalation in decades, Hamas on Saturday fired a barrage of missiles toward the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas infiltrated Israel's borders under the cover of missile attacks.

They entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders, said the Israeli army.

"Israel is "still at war" and completing efforts to take full control of Israeli territory andcommunities from Hamas," Israeli officials said.

Israel said there are eight "points of engagement" with Hamas militants inside its territory.

